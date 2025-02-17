Unfair and misleading: Rahul Gandhi slammed for using banned Chinese drone in video

New Delhi, Feb 17: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has come under heavy fire from industry experts and leaders for using a banned Chinese drone in a video he posted on social media platform, criticising India's drone industry. Smit Shah, President of the Drone Federation of India (DFI), strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying that dismissing the country’s growing drone sector while showcasing a Chinese DJI drone was “unfair and misleading”. DJI drones are made by DJI Technology Company Limited, a Chinese company based in Shenzhen, Guangdong.

Shah, in a video posted on X, pointed out that DJI drones have been banned in India since 2022, yet Rahul Gandhi was seen operating one. He questioned how the drone was acquired and whether proper legal clearances were obtained before its use. "India's drone industry is still developing, and there is a lot of work to be done. But making sweeping statements without offering real solutions does not help. The combined efforts of industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers are driving real progress," Shah emphasised.

Shah also raised legal concerns about Rahul Gandhi flying the drone, asking whether he had a valid Remote Pilot Certificate and if the drone was registered on DigitalSky, as required under India's Drone Rules 2021. "His residence and office likely fall under a restricted zone. Did he get the necessary clearance from the authorities before flying the drone? Do these rules not apply to him, or does he simply not care?" he questioned. Mohandas Pai, a Padma Shri awardee and former CFO and board member at Infosys, also criticised the Congress leader, asking whether the drone was Indian or Chinese made.

Pai highlighted India’s rapid industrial growth, noting that the country is now a global leader in sectors like steel, cement, automobiles and mobile phone manufacturing. "India is the 5th largest Industrial manufacturing country globally today, 2nd largest steel producer, 2nd largest cement, 3 largest automobile producer, Largest 2W manufacturer, 2nd largest mobile phone producer, 3rd largest power producer, much of this in last 10 years,” Pai posted on X. He accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading misleading narratives that undermine India's progress.

"This is another brainless, misinformed, dated and totally misleading video," BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said in a post on X. “Also why flaunt a Chinese drone? Indian startups in the drone ecosystem are making these and far more advanced ones,” wrote Malviya. Rahul Gandhi, in his video, argued that India lacks a strong production base for drones. "India has immense talent and potential. We need a clear strategy to build strong industries, create jobs, and lead in the global market," he had claimed.