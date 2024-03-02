UK keen on exploring tie-ups with Kerala IT firms: British Deputy High Commission official

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1: A top official in the Department of Business and Trade in the British Deputy High Commission on Friday expressed keen interest in exploring collaborative business prospects between the UK and IT companies in Kerala during his visit to the Technopark here.

Gita Krishnankutty, Head of Inward Investment, South India, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru, had an extensive interaction with Col Sanjeev Nair, the CEO of Technopark, and other IT industry leaders as she invited Technopark companies to participate in the high-profile London Tech Week 2024 in June.

London Tech Week 2024 is scheduled to be held at London’s iconic exhibition venue Olympia in Kensington from June 10 to 14. It is an event where visionaries and entrepreneurs, investors and tech leaders converge to accelerate tech innovation.

About 45,000 participants are expected to attend the event where more than 5,000 startups will be showcasing their products and services, besides the presence of 1,000-plus investors.

Krishnankutty said the UK is keen on hosting health-tech companies as well as those working in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

“The UK has quality of life and ease of living, besides a stable financial market and regulative tax regime. We are ready to support companies to invest in England and we steer people the right way,” she said.

Nair said the UK can leverage the talent pool and digital ecosystem of Kerala fruitfully, as MedTech, AVGC, SpaceTech and FinTech companies from the state have made a mark by bagging vital projects and investments from across the globe.