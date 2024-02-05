Tesla worker arrested for threatening to kill Musk, Biden

San Francisco, Feb 4:A Tesla employee, who threatened to kill US President Joe Biden and tech billionaire Elon Musk, was arrested in Texas, the media reported.

As per court documents, 31-year-old Justin McCauley was charged on Tuesday with felony terroristic threats after tweeting, "@JoeBiden @X @Telsa @Elonmusk, I am planning to kill all of you", reports Fox News.

"I will arrive in Texas, where the war has began on many fronts @X, @Tesla," McCauley wrote in another post.

McCauley's wife contacted Rogers police after he told her he was going to Texas and would never return, according to charges. She also informed police that McCauley had left his cell phone behind, making it impossible to track him down.

According to the charges, McCauley was stopped by police in Oklahoma on January 26 while travelling through the state. McCauley told law enforcement that he wanted to speak with the president, the report mentioned.

When asked why, he allegedly replied, "wouldn't you want to talk to the president if you knew you were going to die tomorrow."

The next morning, authorities were notified of a threat call at the Tesla Gigafactory in Austin. However, it remains unclear whether the 31-year-old employee initiated the call.

According to court documents, law enforcement stopped McCauley in Austin. He allegedly told authorities that he planned to visit the Tesla Gigafactory to speak with Musk.

McCauley was then arrested.

Meanwhile, Musk has announced that Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to change its legal home from the US state of Delaware to Texas.

This comes after a judge in Delaware ruled that Musk's $56 billion pay package is unfair and the Tesla board will need to come up with a new pay proposal.