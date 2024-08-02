Telcos restore connectivity in landslide hit Wayanad, offer free data

New Delhi, Aug 2: The telecom infrastructure has been augmented and restored to provide continuous coverage in landslide hit Wayanad in Kerala, to maintain essential communication for rescue teams, government officials and the public, said the government. The Ministry of Communications said that control rooms, relief distribution centres and emergency response teams have been activated to support residents in Wayanad.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is providing 4G services in landslide hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of the Wayanad district. "Diesel engines have been provided to ensure that the towers are functional even when there is no power. Speedy Internet connections have been given to the district administration and toll-free numbers to the Health Department, Government of Kerala," the Centre informed.

Airtel is providing 1GB free mobile data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day (valid for three days) to prepaid customers whose validity has expired and who are unable to recharge. Airtel has also extended bill payment dates for all postpaid customers by 30 days to ensure customers have uninterrupted access to mobile service.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has also announced to give 1GB of mobile data free per day for seven days for prepaid customers. The extra data will be auto-credited to users' accounts, enabling them to stay in touch with loved ones and access information easily without interruption. For postpaid customers, Vodafone Idea has extended the due dates for bill payments by 10 days, the Centre said.

The natural disaster has left at least 297 dead and 200 missing and scores of habitations wiped out. More than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and put up in 82 relief camps.