Technology & social media not best tool for kids in classrooms: Study

New Delhi, Aug 16: Excessive time spent on technology and social media can hinder children from forming meaningful connections, according to a US based study on Friday. The findings, based on a survey of 1,146 parents, showed that parents are concerned for their children over too much time spent with technology (50 per cent), bullying (30 per cent), and the social impact of the pandemic (22 per cent).

Nearly one in five parents (19 per cent) report that differences in race, ethnicity, culture, socioeconomic status, or gender identity prevent their children from fitting in at school. “Connections foster a sense of belonging, which is essential for academic success and overall well-being,” said Dr. Ariana Hoet, executive clinical director of The Kids Mental Health Foundation and a paediatric psychologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“While technology has its pros and cons, parents should be mindful of warning signs that indicate their child’s tech usage might be affecting their real world social interactions,” Hoet added. Hoet advised parents to watch for signs like losing track of time, being preoccupied with devices, isolating from real-world activities, irritability, physical health effects, and changes in offline interactions or school performance.

These indicators can help parents assess whether their child’s screen time is negatively impacting their social connections. The survey also highlights additional concerns related to classroom connections, such as fitting in (14 per cent), making new friends in class (17 per cent), being bullied or excluded (13 per cent), and forming friendships in sports and extracurricular activities (5 per cent).

Hoet emphasised the importance of helping children from marginalised or underrepresented groups feel a sense of belonging. She suggested that parents and caregivers find mentors to model positive behaviour, seek out settings where their child can fit in, and regularly check in with their child to address any issues related to social connections and online experiences.

“Teachers and parents can play a significant role in fostering a sense of belonging,” said Hoet. “But it’s important to remember that this may be more challenging for immigrant parents who might not fully understand the school system and culture.”