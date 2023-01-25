Study says direction of earth's core rotation may be changing

Guwahati, Jan 25: In a recent study researchers have found that the earth's core temporarily stopped rotating normally.

According to Nature Geoscience, the hot iron ball that makes up Earth's solid inner core has interrupted its revolution and begun to spin in the opposite direction.

As per reports the "planet within the globe" may spin independently because it floats in the liquid metal outer core of the earth, which is located around 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) below the surface on which humans live. The precise mechanism by which the inner core spins has been a subject of controversy among scientists; and the most recent research is expected to be contentious.

Seismologists Yi Yang and Xiaodong Song from Peking University in Beijing, who published the data, claimed that the inner core's rotation in relation to the mantle has stopped.

"The statistics suggest that the inner core may even be moving back toward sub rotation at this very moment. If so, the magnetic and gravitational forces that propel the rotation of the inner core are likely experiencing some sort of change," the researchers said.

Furthermore, the researchers added that it is unlikely that we will experience any events that will end the world. The periodic fluctuation of the magnetic field changes is more likely to be related to the inner-core spinning and that the fluctuation is too small to alter the magnetic fields from positive to negative sign.