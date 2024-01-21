Students may eye IT in the US, says Texas-based Assam techie

Guwahati, Jan 21: If anyone is willing to shift to the United States, information technology (IT) is the best field to get a job and work there. Dewang Rajkati, a software development engineer based in Texas, said Assam youths can target that area and excel.

Dewang, who is currently associated with Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, said qualified IT people are in high demand across the globe.



“Youths from Assam can look at IT. The technology sector in the United States is expanding and qualified IT people are in high demand. Software development, data science, cyber security and artificial intelligence jobs are in high demand,” says Dewang, who also worked with Amazon till February 2023. "Also, the US is a worldwide financial centre, with job possibilities in banking, finance, investing, and financial technology (FinTech). I believe these areas are growing apart from that research in the US is also strong and they give good emphasis on education.”



The 25-year-old techie further added that one should look at science, technology, engineering, management and medicine (STEM) fields, as these students get three years of work visas after graduation as opposed to one year on a non-STEM degree.



Dewang, son of Manoj K Das and Ajanta Baruah Das, originally hails from Dhemaji. He studied at the Mother's International School in New Delhi and also at the Faculty High School in Guwahati. Then he studied at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai and finally completed his Masters in Computer Science from the University at Buffalo, The State University of New York.



Sharing his experience, Dewang urged students from Assam to work on certain areas if they want to shift abroad, especially to the US.

“Assamese students can best prepare themselves by striving for a solid intellectual foundation. Academic achievements, especially in relevant subjects, might boost competitiveness. Consider pursuing degrees in STEM subjects, which are frequently in great demand in the labour market in the United States,” reckons Dewang.

He also suggested students to target the scholarship programmes to reduce the financial burden.



“People do get scholarships in the US in the sense that part of the tuition fee is reduced; it depends on the calibre of the individual. Apart from that, the Fulbright Foreign Student Programme offers graduate-level scholarships in the United States. It is a very competitive programme, but if accepted, tuition, textbooks, travel, a living stipend, and health insurance are all covered,” he adds.



Explaining his work at the present organisation, Dewang said, “I am a Salesforce Certified Developer and have the certifications Platform Developer I and II, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Administration and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.”



“Salesforce is a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that offers a variety of tools and services to help businesses manage their sales, customer service, marketing, and other operations. As a Salesforce Certified Developer, I have expertise and skills in developing custom applications for the Salesforce platform. I work with Apex (Salesforce's programming language), Visualforce (a markup language for creating user interfaces in Salesforce), Lightning components (a framework for creating dynamic web apps for mobile and desktop devices), and system integration.”



Recently, he has worked as a Salesforce developer for North American Bancard, a company based in Troy, Michigan.



He was working with Amazon at their Seattle headquarters in the Alexa AI with a USD 2,80,000 salary per year. However, his current salary is USD 96,000 at Salesforce.

