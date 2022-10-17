Steve Jobs' Macintosh SE from NeXT likely to fetch $300K at auction: Report

San Francisco, Oct 16: A Macintosh SE used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs at NeXt will be the highlight at an upcoming technology auction that could fetch $300,000.

The History of Science and Technology, including the Space History auction held by Bonhams, features a wide array of documents and physical items connected to noteworthy events, companies and individuals, reports AppleInsider.

Among the listings is a considerable number of lots dedicated to Apple and to Steve Jobs.

The Macintosh SE computer was used by Steve Jobs while he worked at NeXT following his initial departure from Apple.

It is described as having been originally set up for use by Jobs' assistant in late 1987 to early 1988, the report said.

The hard drive inside the machine is said to hold data relating to his working schedule including task lists, recruiting work, travel, and details of a missed meeting with King Charles III, known at the time as the Prince of Wales, it added.

It was moved from the original NeXT office in Palo Alto to Redwood City,and was on Jobs' desk till 1993, an inventory of Jobs' office reveals.

There is also evidence that Jobs' daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs used the Macintosh SE when she visited the office.

The last task that the Macintosh was used for before being provided to Timothy Cook was a marketing project in 1994.

The listing for the lot puts a valuation for the Macintosh SE at between $200,000 and $300,000. It includes the 20MB hard drive, an additional backup drive, a keyboard, and a mouse.

The auction contains a number of other Apple-specific lots, including the Apple II: Ventless Rev 0, valued at between $20,000 and $30,000, and an Apple Macintosh Team Polo Shirt from the 1980s, expected to sell for between $1,000 and $2,000.

Other Jobs-related items in the auction include a NeXT performance review from 1995 signed by Jobs, thought to be worth between $6,000 and $8,000, and "personal items from Steve Jobs' NeXT office" at between $1,000 and $2,000. A trio of Pixar business cards for Jobs is listed at between $2,000 and $3,000