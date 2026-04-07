Space History: Artemis II breaks Apollo 13’s distance record

Washington, April 7: Astronauts aboard NASA’s Artemis II mission have set a new record for the farthest distance travelled by humans from Earth, marking a major milestone in the first crewed lunar mission in over five decades.

Four astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — crossed the historic threshold six days into their mission, travelling 248,655 miles from Earth and eventually reaching about 252,756 miles at the farthest point of their journey.

The milestone surpasses the previous record set during the Apollo 13 mission in 1970, establishing a new benchmark in human spaceflight.

“At NASA, we dare to reach higher, explore farther, and achieve the impossible. That’s embodied perfectly by our Artemis II astronauts – Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy. They are charting new frontiers for all humanity,” said Dr. Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.

“Their dedication is about more than breaking records – it’s fueling our hope for a bold future. Their mission is carrying our promise to return to the Moon’s surface, this time to stay as we establish a Moon Base,” she added.

The crew is currently on a 10-day mission designed to test the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft in a deep space environment with astronauts onboard. The mission includes a lunar flyby before returning to Earth.

Speaking from aboard the Orion spacecraft, Hansen reflected on the moment.

“From the cabin of Integrity here, as we surpass the furthest distance humans have ever traveled from planet Earth, we do so in honoring the extraordinary efforts and feats of our predecessors in human space exploration,” he said.

“We will continue our journey even further into space before Mother Earth succeeds in pulling us back to everything that we hold dear. But we most importantly choose this moment to challenge this generation and the next to make sure this record is not long-lived.”

During the lunar flyby, the astronauts conducted extensive observations, capturing high-resolution images of the Moon and studying surface features, including craters and geological formations. The crew also witnessed a solar eclipse as the Moon passed in front of the Sun and experienced a planned communications blackout lasting about 40 minutes as the spacecraft moved behind the Moon.

At one point, the spacecraft came within about 4,067 miles of the lunar surface, offering astronauts a rare view of regions of the Moon not previously seen directly by humans.

The mission has also produced scientific data through imagery, telemetry, and direct human observation, which will inform future Artemis missions.

The crew is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego on April 10, where recovery teams will retrieve them for post-flight medical evaluations before their return to shore.

Artemis II is the first crewed mission in NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustained presence there. The programme is also seen as a stepping stone for future human missions to Mars.

The last time astronauts travelled beyond low Earth orbit was during the Apollo missions more than five decades ago. By surpassing that record, Artemis II marks a significant step in reviving deep space human exploration and advancing long-term ambitions for lunar and interplanetary missions.

--IANS



