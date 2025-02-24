South Korean telcos set to showcase AI techs at upcoming MWC 2025

Seoul, Feb 24: South Korea's three major mobile carriers are set to bring their latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the upcoming global mobile technology trade fair in Spain next month, the companies said on Monday. The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 will kick off in Barcelona next Monday for a four-day run, featuring cutting-edge innovations from global tech leaders. It is considered one of the world's top three annual tech events, along with the CES in the United States and the IFA in Germany.

At the event, local industry leader SK Telecom Co. plans to operate a 990-square-meter booth at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, the event's main venue, showcasing its advanced AI data centre technologies, reports Yonhap news agency. Its exhibition will focus on AI data centre solutions, featuring energy, AI, operations and security, as well as solutions for graphic processing units (GPUs) and real-time monitoring technology for data centre infrastructure. Its chipmaking affiliate SK hynix Inc. will also participate in the annual tech show, displaying its latest AI chips and solid-state drives (SSDs) for data centres.

KT Corp., which recently announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corp., will highlight its AI innovations at a specially designed pavilion, themed "K-STREET." Divided into seven sections, the exhibit will feature AI-powered business solutions, real-time translation technologies and security advancements. In the office section, inspired by KT's newly built headquarters in downtown Seoul, the company will introduce its AI agent solutions. At the stadium space, visitors will experience an AI sports announcer demonstrating KT's real-time translation capabilities.

Various security technologies, including EL SAR, KT's 5G-based precise positioning technology, and anti-smishing and spam-blocking technologies, will be also unveiled. For the first time, LG Uplus Corp. will join MWC 2025, presenting its generative AI model, ixi-Gen, and personal AI agent, ixi-O. Samsung Electronics will also have a booth at the annual event, where it will showcase its AI chips designed for mobile and mobility applications to a global audience.