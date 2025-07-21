Sanjay Kaul takes charge as MD and Group CEO of GIFT City

New Delhi, July 21: Senior IAS officer Sanjay Kaul on Monday took over as the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of GIFT City, India’s first smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), in Gujarat.

He replaces Tapan Ray, a retired IAS officer who led GIFT City since 2019 and played a key role in its growth and development.

After assuming charge, Kaul said it was a privilege to lead GIFT City at such an important stage.

“It is a privilege to take on the leadership of GIFT City at this pivotal time in its journey toward becoming a globally successful financial and technology hub,” Kaul stated.

He added that he looks forward to building on the strong foundation already laid, driving new strategies, and creating global partnerships to make GIFT City a world-class financial and technology hub.

“I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid so far, driving strategic initiatives, forging global partnerships, and delivering a world-class city experience that reinforces GIFT City’s status as a project of national importance,” he mentioned.

Kaul is a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with over 20 years of experience in public policy, infrastructure, technology, and finance.

Before taking up his new role, he served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. He has also worked earlier in Gujarat as the Managing Director of Gujarat Informatics Limited and the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited.

Kaul, who is originally from Gujarat, holds a degree in electronics and communication engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Surat, and a degree in public policy from Syracuse University in New York, USA.

Meanwhile, last week, the Gujarat government's General Administration Department (GAD) issued an official notification regarding his appointment on July 15.

According to the GAD notification, Kaul’s deputation to GIFT City will be for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge, or until further orders.

--IANS