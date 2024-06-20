Samsung unveils industry’s first AI hybrid fridge using ‘Peltier’ modules

Seoul, June 20: Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled the industry's first hybrid refrigerator using semiconductor elements and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve energy efficiency and performance. The new Bespoke AI Hybrid Refrigerator adopts a hybrid cooling method that combines Peltier modules, along with a traditional compressor, reports Yonhap news agency.

Peltier modules, or thermoelectric modules, are thermal control devices that provide both heating and cooling effects, maintaining the surface temperature at a set target. These modules are commonly used in small consumer products, such as portable coolers and mini-bar fridges, but are less frequently applied to larger appliances due to their traditionally lower power efficiency.

Samsung said its new Hybrid Refrigerator is the first large-sized fridge that uses Peltier modules for cooling, thanks to the company's advancements in improving the power efficiency of these modules. "We developed a new type of cooling for refrigerators in which the compressor and semiconductor work together like a hybrid car to achieve optimal efficiency," said Wee Hoon, vice president at Samsung. "I think there are no similar products overseas."

The company said the hybrid cooling system reduces power consumption of the fridge, one of the most power hungry appliances in the home. During normal operation, the AI inverter compressor functions alone to maintain constant energy consumption. However, when a large amount of energy is required such as during peak ice usage in summer or when a substantial amount of new food is added the Peltier module activates to provide rapid and efficient cooling.

Additionally, an AI algorithm built with machine learning optimises operation by distinguishing between routine door openings and situations requiring maximum cooling.