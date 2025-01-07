Samsung to launch new Galaxy smartphones with advanced AI in US this month

Seoul, Jan 7: Samsung Electronics will hold this year's Galaxy Unpacked event in the United States this month, company officials said on Tuesday, where the company is expected to unveil its new Galaxy S series smartphones with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features. The upcoming event will be held in San Jose, California, at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 (U.S. time) under the theme "The Next Big Leap in Mobile AI Experiences," according to the officials, reports Yonhap news agency.

"We invite you to meet Samsung Electronics' innovation, which will open new doors for mobile AI experience through natural and intuitive Galaxy AI," the company said in its invitation to the event. While Samsung did not share the detailed product lineup, Galaxy S25 flagship smartphones, including a new slim model, are expected to be unveiled at the upcoming event.

The slim model is anticipated to boast the thinnest thickness of Samsung's Galaxy S series, though details have yet to be disclosed. The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube and the company's website. Samsung usually holds its biannual Unpacked events in winter and summer, according to the report.

Last year, the tech giant held its winter edition of the event in San Jose in January to showcase its Galaxy S24 series and its summer edition of the event in Paris in July to unveil its latest generation of foldable smartphones and a brand new ring type wearable. Meanwhile, the company aims to boost sales of its new foldable smartphones by more than 10 per cent, highlighting the addition of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Last year, the company mentioned that Samsung plans to add on-device Galaxy AI to about 200 million Galaxy devices by the end of the year, offering the service free of charge until 2025.