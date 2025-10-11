Report: Taiwanese giant MediaTek keen to manufacture chips in India

New Delhi, Oct 11: Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek, which is one of the world’s largest suppliers of semiconductors, has reportedly announced willingness to manufacture chips in India as soon as the fabrication facilities become operational.

Highlighting the growing synergy between India’s consumption and manufacturing base, Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, was quoted as saying in media reports that the company sees strong business logic in producing chips locally.

MediaTek, whose clients include global smartphone majors such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo, designs and develops chipsets that power millions of devices sold globally, feels that local production will shorten supply chains, reduce costs, and enhance resilience against global disruptions.

Like its competitors, Nvidia and Qualcomm, the company follows a fabless model, focusing on chip design and software development while outsourcing the actual manufacturing process to foundries such as TSMC, Intel Foundry Services and GlobalFoundries.

The company's decision also aligns with India’s broader ambition to emerge as a semiconductor manufacturing hub, backed by a $10-billion incentive package from the government.

India’s semiconductor market stood at $38 billion in 2023 and is expected to hit $45 to $50 billion in 2024–25 and $100 to $110 billion by 2030. Globally, the semiconductor market is projected to grow to $1 trillion by the same year

Meanwhile, MediaTek this week unveiled its vision for shaping the future of AI through cutting-edge strengthening its technology roadmap.

The company also announced its collaboration with TSMC to develop a next-generation flagship SoC on the enhanced N2P process, with volume production expected late next year. MediaTek introduced its newest flagship chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, designed to supercharge the next generation of flagship 5G smartphones.

The chipset brings together industry-leading on-device AI, console-grade gaming, and unmatched power efficiency to redefine mobile performance.

“With AI becoming integral to daily life, consumers expect devices that deliver greater intelligence, speed and personalization while maintaining energy efficiency. Our flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 delivers breakthrough on-device AI, top-tier performance and efficiency, and a full suite of premium experiences that our OEMs can bring to users around the world,” said Jain.

In line with the IMC 2025 theme of ‘Innovate to Transform,’ MediaTek highlighted its long-standing expertise in connectivity, computing, and multimedia products and technologies.

--IANS