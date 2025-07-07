PM Modi urges BRICS to collectively pursue responsible use of AI

Brasilia, July 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on BRICS nations to collectively pursue the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), highlighting the importance of balancing innovation with governance.

Speaking during the Outreach Session on Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence at the 17th BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for an inclusive and ethically guided AI framework within the grouping.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (Economic Relations) Dammu Ravi, PM Modi stressed that BRICS must ensure that AI governance prioritises both innovation and safeguards.

"We in India believe in AI as a tool to enhance human values and capabilities," the Prime Minister said, adding that India's approach to AI is shaped by the guiding mantra of 'AI for All' and is actively being applied across numerous sectors.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, also participating in the session, asserted that AI must not become "a club of the few". Guterres stressed, "AI must benefit all, and in particular, developing countries, which must have a real voice in global AI governance."

He warned, however, that effective and equitable AI governance cannot be achieved without confronting systemic imbalances in the global order.

"We cannot govern AI effectively -- and fairly -- without confronting deeper, structural imbalances in our global system," he said, pointing specifically to institutions like the UN Security Council.

Calling for reforms in global governance mechanisms, Guterres said the world is now multipolar and that multilateral governance frameworks, including the Security Council and international financial institutions, must be restructured to reflect modern-day realities.

During the session, PM Modi reiterated India's belief in a multipolar world and the role BRICS can play in shaping it.

Speaking about the session, Secretary Ravi said, "In the session on strengthening multilateralism, economic and financial affairs, and artificial intelligence, the Prime Minister stated that diversity and multipolarity are valued strengths of BRICS. He added that BRICS could play an important role in shaping a multipolar world."

"In this context, he also offered a few suggestions, including the establishment of a science and research repository within the BRICS group by Global South countries to focus on securing and strengthening the resilience of critical mineral supply chains, and for the BRICS group to work on responsible AI," he added.

The proposed initiative would focus on fortifying the resilience of critical mineral supply chains, particularly by and for countries of the Global South.

India is set to assume the chairmanship of BRICS in 2026 and will host the 'AI Impact Summit'. PM Modi invited the BRICS nations to participate in the AI summit.

--IANS



