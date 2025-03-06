PhonePe launches ‘insuring HEROES’ campaign for International Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 6: PhonePe on Thursday launched its ‘insuring HEROES’ campaign ahead of the International Women’s Day. International Women’s Day is observed every year on March 8. As part of the initiative, the company is offering exclusive discounts of up to 30 per cent, specifically for women, on select term life and health insurance plans. It is available on the PhonePe platform until March 9, 2025. Women can avail these exclusive offers on the PhonePe app to ensure their overall economic well-being and enjoy long-term stability.

Discounts include up to 15 per cent off on health insurance plans, and up to 30 per cent off on term life insurance plans. Through this initiative, PhonePe aims to assist women with greater financial security, facilitating their access to the right insurance solutions tailored to their unique needs. To avail these offers on the PhonePe app: users must first select the 'insuring HEROES' banner within the insurance section of the PhonePe app. They can then click 'buy term plan' to begin. Next, the users must choose the ‘buy new plan’ button and fill the ‘date of birth’ and ‘annual income’ to calculate the coverage. Users also will need to share some ‘additional personal details’ to find the best insurance plans for their needs. Then, they can ‘check out the top plans’ and shortlist the one they prefer to buy.