People wear Apple Vision Pro on streets, inside trains & more

San Francisco, Feb 4: From people wearing it on the streets, during the flight, inside the trains, at the gym and even while having lunch together, Apple’s mixed reality (MR) headset Vision Pro has taken the internet by storm.

YouTuber Casey Neistat’s Apple Vision Pro video was a wild ride where he wore the headset through the streets of New York City, onto the subway, and into the heart of Times Square.

He was even seen responding to a text message in the middle of the subway staircase.

The sight of people wearing the Apple Vision Pro has sparked a wave of memes and humorous videos and made it a trending topic on X.

Amit Gupta, founder of Sudowrite, took to X to narrate his experience after he used it on a five-hour flight.

“Just boarded a 5-hour flight with Apple Vision Pro. Will I be brave enough to strap it to my face?” Gupta posted on X.

He listed pointers about his experience, like it is “nice to be able to use my MacBook keyboard with the display mostly closed, with drinks on my tray table. feels less crowded”.

“Nice to have this ‘private’ screen. No one peeking over my shoulder, mirrored display looks a lot bigger in actual use than in this video,” he posted.

There were people working as they walked on the streets, as well as having lunch together, while their Vision Pro headsets on.

The Vision Pro boasts transformative spatial experiences, converting any space into a personal theatre for immersive entertainment, facilitating novel modes of collaboration, content creation, and offering exhilarating gaming escapades.

The Vision Pro is equipped with ultra-high-resolution displays, surpassing the pixel density of a 4K TV for each eye, providing users with an unparalleled viewing experience akin to a 100-foot screen.