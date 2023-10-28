Partial Lunar Eclipse to be visible tonight

Guwahati, Oct 28: In a rare celestial event, parts of India, the whole of Asia, Europe, Africa, and Russia will witness a partial lunar eclipse on the night of October 28.

The ‘Lunar Eclipse’ or the ‘Chandra Grahan', is happening just 14 days after the Solar Eclipse that occurred on October 14.

The celestial event will occur during late night of October 28 and will continue till the early hours of October 29.

As per reports, the partial lunar eclipse will begin at around 11:31 p.m., with the Earth’s darker shadow (umbral) fully covering the moon’s surface by around 1 a.m. giving the people of India and other parts of the world to experience a partial lunar eclipse.





