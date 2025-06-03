OpenAI expands its global AI for impact programme in India

New Delhi, June 3: ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Tuesday announced the next phase of its global ‘AI for Impact Accelerator Programme’ in India, highlighting a year of support for mission-driven organisations using artificial intelligence to solve real-world social problems.

As part of this initiative, 11 nonprofits will receive new API credits, bringing the total value of technical grants under this initiative to $150,000.

OpenAI API credits function as a prepaid payment method which means instead of relying on monthly billing through a credit card, users can purchase credits in advance and use them as needed.

This effort is now part of the broader ‘OpenAI Academy’, which aims to make AI more accessible, useful, and grounded in solving real challenges.

Over the past year, Indian nonprofits supported through the programme have developed and deployed AI tools in critical sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, disability inclusion, and gender equity -- making a visible impact in underserved communities, according to the company.

The programme is delivered in partnership with The Agency Fund, Tech4Dev, and Turn.io. It includes hands-on technical guidance, shared learning within a cohort, and early access to OpenAI’s tools.

It also reflects OpenAI’s broader commitment to ensuring that AI benefits everyone, especially those in regions with fewer resources.

As part of its support, OpenAI also hosted a workshop in India to showcase the capabilities of its latest AI models, helping these organisations design large-scale solutions.

The initiative aligns closely with the ‘India AI Mission’, which aims to democratise access to AI, grow a strong ecosystem, and develop tech solutions tailored to India’s unique social and economic needs.

The India cohort includes organisations tackling large-scale challenges with the help of AI.

Pragya Misra, Policy and Partnerships Lead at OpenAI India, praised the Indian cohort for using AI in thoughtful and impactful ways.

She said the organisations reflect the values of the India AI Mission and show how advanced technology can be used with empathy and creativity to solve tough problems.

OpenAI plans to expand this initiative further in India, with new organizations expected to join the programme later this year.

As it continues to grow its presence, OpenAI is shifting from just providing access to building real, on-the-ground impact -- supporting practical, scalable, and human-centered AI solutions.

--IANS



