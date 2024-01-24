OnePlus expands mainline network in India, to operate with 50K retailer stores in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 24: India continues to be an important market for global technology brand OnePlus and the company aims to operate with approximately 50,000 mainline retailer stores in the country in 2024, a top company executive said on Wednesday.

OnePlus, which has just launched its flagship 12 series which offers a significant advancement from its predecessor across performance, display innovation, charging capabilities, camera technology, and design aesthetics, will certainly look forward to bringing more positive investments this year, to further benefit its India community, Ranjeet Singh, Director of Sales, OnePlus India, told IANS.

“This year, we are excited to bring in renewed focus towards our retail strategy. OnePlus is looking to increase investments across mainline channel by two folds in 2024. And we look forward to expanding our mainline presence by opening 200+ new OnePlus Experience stores across India in 2024,” Singh informed.

The OnePlus 12 will arrive in two colour variants -- Flowy Emerald and Silky Black. The 12GB+256GB option is priced at Rs 64,999 and the 16GB+512GB option is priced at Rs 69,999 and will be available for purchase starting January 30.

Moreover, the company launched the OnePlus 12R in two colours -- Cool Blue or Iron Gray. The 8GB+128 GB option is priced at Rs 39,999 and the 16GB+256 GB option is priced at Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 12R will be available for purchase starting February 6.

At the core of OnePlus 12 5G is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, supported by the proprietary Trinity Engine, and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM.

“The design, inspired by luxurious timepieces and the beauty of nature that surrounds us, reflects a harmonious blend of technology and aesthetic appeal. The 4th Gen Hasselblad camera system has something for just about everyone; we’ve also enhanced our Pro Mode to create Master Mode for the experimental or for professionals,” Singh told IANS.

The company ventured into the foldable segment last year and introduced the OnePlus Open.

“We went on to witness an incredible response from our India community. And the OnePlus Open device emerged as the highest selling foldable smartphone device on the first day of sale at Reliance Digital,” according to Singh.

Similarly, it also emerged as the highest sold foldable smartphone on Amazon.in on its open sale day in Rs 1 lakh price segment (January 2023-October 27 2023).

“We also ventured into a brand-new segment of tablets with our OnePlus Pad and Pad Go, both of which also saw remarkable response from our consumers across India,” Singh told IANS.

OnePlus emerged as the top brand in India within the price segment of $400-$600 (mid to high end range), according to the IDC.

Additionally, OnePlus 11/11R led the mid to high end price segment ($400-$600) in January-November 2023 period in terms of shipments.

“We also emerged as the fastest growing brand among top 10 smartphone brands in Jan-Nov 2023 with YoY growth of over 50 per cent (as per IDC),” Singh noted.

With the launch of the OnePlus 12 Series, the company is thrilled to embrace its “Never Settle” mantra once again, redefining flagship technology.

“And we are confident that our community is going to love what’s in store for them,” Singh added.

In line with its earlier commitment, OnePlus continues to increase market penetration with expansion into tier 2 and 3 markets in 2024.

“With our retail expansion, we want to give our wider community base in India a chance to gain first-hand premium experience of our products as well as the OnePlus connected ecosystem,” Singh told IANS.

As a brand, OnePlus has always listened to its community and their feedback on its products.

“2024 will be no different, as we will continue to keep our community’s interest at the heart of our efforts. We will continue to deliver on our promise to provide high-quality products with superior performance and burdenless technology,” he mentioned.

As a user-centric brand, “we will continue to invest in bringing in top-notch, meaningful technology to our consumers in India. And we will continue diversifying our product portfolio to meet the diverse needs of our growing user base,” Singh further said.