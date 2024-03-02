Nothing to manufacture its Phone (2a) in India

New Delhi, March 2: London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, on Saturday announced that its latest smartphone, Phone (2a) will be manufactured in India.

With this move, the company said that it aims to harness the rich manufacturing ecosystem of the country while investing in the local economy and creating job opportunities.

"The designed for India, Nothing Phone (2a) has been engineered with a focus on providing the optimal daily smartphone experience, doubling down on core user needs, and incorporating all of Nothing’s design innovation, expertise, and craftsmanship," said Nothing.

"Phone (2a) will leverage some of the most beloved features from Phone (2), ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front," it added.

Nothing had set up its first Global exclusive service centre last year in Bengaluru.

The company is set to launch Phone (2a) in India on March 5. The event will be live-streamed from an in-person gathering in Delhi. Nothing has also announced the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as the brand face of smartphones.

The Phone (2a) will feature a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek to deliver the best performance with optimal power consumption.

Founded in 2020, Nothing has released three audio products, two smartphones to date, and, as of September last year, a sub-brand: CMF by Nothing.