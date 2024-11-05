New X update allows blocked users to see your public posts

New Delhi, Nov 4: Elon Musk run X social media platform has started to launch an update that will allow people you’ve blocked to continue to see your posts and your followers’ lists. According to the company, If your posts are set to public, accounts you have blocked can see your posts.

“We’re starting to launch the block function update,” said X Engineering in a post. “However, they cannot engage like, reply, repost, etc. with your posts,” according to X guidelines. Block is a feature that helps you control how you interact with other accounts on X. This feature helps people in restricting specific accounts from following, Direct Messaging, and engaging with them.

The tech billionaire had earlier claimed that stopping people from seeing your public posts “makes no sense.” Now, X is rolling out its controversial update to the block feature, allowing people to view your public posts even if you have blocked them. “Accounts you have blocked cannot follow you, and you cannot follow an account you have blocked. Blocking an account you are currently following will cause you to unfollow that account and them to unfollow you. If you decide to unblock that account, you will have to follow that account again,” according to X.

Blocked users still can’t follow the person who has blocked them, engage with their posts, or send direct messages to them. Meanwhile, software engineer Tracy Chou has built an app that lets users automate blocking, saying that even though users can get around the block by creating other accounts, friction matters.

“Making it easy for the creeper to creep is not a good thing,” she said in a post on X. The social network has argued that the block feature can be used to share and hide harmful or private information about someone. However, people have protested this change.