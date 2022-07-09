84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Sci - Tech

Musk says he's terminating $44 bn Twitter deal: Report

By IANS
Musk says hes terminating $44 bn Twitter deal: Report
X

Photo: IANS

San Francisco, July 9: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is officially trying to pull out of his $44 billion agreement to purchase microblogging site Twitter.

In a filing on Friday afternoon with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk's team claimed he is terminating the deal because Twitter was in "material breach" of their agreement and had made "false and misleading" statements during negotiations.

"For nearly two months, Musk has sought the data and information necessary to 'make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter's platform'," Musk's legal team wrote.

"Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information," they added.

Twitter still hopes to close the deal, despite Musk's attempted termination.

Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor wrote that the company will "pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement" and feels "confident we will prevail" in court.

Musk has been setting the stage to abandon the deal just weeks after he signed the agreement, claiming that Twitter released misleading stats about the prevalence of spam bots on its platform.

It is entirely unclear, however, that Musk can legally abandon his agreement simply because he isn't happy about the presence of spam on Twitter, something he could have investigated before signing the deal.

Twitter has gone to great lengths to show compliance with Musk's requests.

In early June, the company opened up "firehose" access to its service so that Musk could receive and analyze every tweet as it was posted. The company has also continuously tried to reassure the public that it has spam and bots under control.

On Thursday, it told the press that it was blocking over a million spam accounts per day, and in May, its CEO wrote a long thread about how Twitter determines how many of its users are bots.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Next Story
Similar Posts
Humanity to reach Mars in your lifetime: Elon Musk
7 July 2022 7:20 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 7: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is optimistic and has expressed confidence that...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

New method causes plastics to break down under UV light
5 July 2022 8:32 AM GMT

London, Jul 5: Researchers in the UK have developed a novel method to break down plastics using just...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Digantara launches world's smallest digital space weather instrument
4 July 2022 9:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 4: Spacetech startup Digantara on Monday launched the world's first commercial...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India, Mexico ink pact on capacity building in Space
30 Jun 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Mexico city, June 30: India and Mexico have signed an agreement for capacity building in Space here....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Arianespace orbits Indian satellite GSAT-24 and Malaysian satellite
23 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT

Chennai, June 23: European space agency Arianespace on Thursday put into orbit two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Adobe likely to make Photoshop free to everyone on web
2022-06-22T19:30:48+05:30

San Francisco, June 22: Software major Adobe has started testing a free-to-use version of Photoshop...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian communication satellite to be launched by Arianespace on Wednesday
21 Jun 2022 7:13 AM GMT

Chennai, June 21: European space agency Arianespace on Wednesday will put into orbit two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Now WhatsApp let users hide profile pictures, 'Last Seen' from specific people
2022-06-19T20:30:14+05:30

San Francisco, June 19: Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out new options to your...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Singapore logs fastest internet speed at 207.61 Mbps globally
19 Jun 2022 6:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 19: Singapore has emerged as the fastest internet speed hub in the world with a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA Mars rover spots shiny foil piece between rocks
2022-06-17T19:31:02+05:30

Washington, June 17: NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has spotted a shiny silver object that looks...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole of past 9 bn years
2022-06-16T19:30:47+05:30

Sydney, June 16: An international team of astronomers has discovered the fastest-growing black hole...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Microsoft to retire iconic Internet Explorer today
2022-06-15T12:27:37+05:30

New Delhi, June 15: Microsoft has announced to retire its iconic Internet Explorer (IE) browser in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Astra rocket launch failure: 2 NASA weather satellites lost
13 Jun 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Washington, June 13: Two NASA satellites aimed to study the formation and development of tropical...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Musk says hes terminating $44 bn Twitter deal: Report

San Francisco, July 9: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is officially trying to pull out of his $44 billion agreement to purchase microblogging site Twitter.

In a filing on Friday afternoon with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk's team claimed he is terminating the deal because Twitter was in "material breach" of their agreement and had made "false and misleading" statements during negotiations.

"For nearly two months, Musk has sought the data and information necessary to 'make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter's platform'," Musk's legal team wrote.

"Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information," they added.

Twitter still hopes to close the deal, despite Musk's attempted termination.

Twitter board chairman Bret Taylor wrote that the company will "pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement" and feels "confident we will prevail" in court.

Musk has been setting the stage to abandon the deal just weeks after he signed the agreement, claiming that Twitter released misleading stats about the prevalence of spam bots on its platform.

It is entirely unclear, however, that Musk can legally abandon his agreement simply because he isn't happy about the presence of spam on Twitter, something he could have investigated before signing the deal.

Twitter has gone to great lengths to show compliance with Musk's requests.

In early June, the company opened up "firehose" access to its service so that Musk could receive and analyze every tweet as it was posted. The company has also continuously tried to reassure the public that it has spam and bots under control.

On Thursday, it told the press that it was blocking over a million spam accounts per day, and in May, its CEO wrote a long thread about how Twitter determines how many of its users are bots.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Similar Posts
Humanity to reach Mars in your lifetime: Elon Musk
7 July 2022 7:20 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 7: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is optimistic and has expressed confidence that...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

New method causes plastics to break down under UV light
5 July 2022 8:32 AM GMT

London, Jul 5: Researchers in the UK have developed a novel method to break down plastics using just...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Digantara launches world's smallest digital space weather instrument
4 July 2022 9:52 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 4: Spacetech startup Digantara on Monday launched the world's first commercial...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India, Mexico ink pact on capacity building in Space
30 Jun 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Mexico city, June 30: India and Mexico have signed an agreement for capacity building in Space here....

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Arianespace orbits Indian satellite GSAT-24 and Malaysian satellite
23 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT

Chennai, June 23: European space agency Arianespace on Thursday put into orbit two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Adobe likely to make Photoshop free to everyone on web
2022-06-22T19:30:48+05:30

San Francisco, June 22: Software major Adobe has started testing a free-to-use version of Photoshop...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian communication satellite to be launched by Arianespace on Wednesday
21 Jun 2022 7:13 AM GMT

Chennai, June 21: European space agency Arianespace on Wednesday will put into orbit two...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Now WhatsApp let users hide profile pictures, 'Last Seen' from specific people
2022-06-19T20:30:14+05:30

San Francisco, June 19: Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out new options to your...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Singapore logs fastest internet speed at 207.61 Mbps globally
19 Jun 2022 6:21 AM GMT

New Delhi, June 19: Singapore has emerged as the fastest internet speed hub in the world with a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NASA Mars rover spots shiny foil piece between rocks
2022-06-17T19:31:02+05:30

Washington, June 17: NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has spotted a shiny silver object that looks...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole of past 9 bn years
2022-06-16T19:30:47+05:30

Sydney, June 16: An international team of astronomers has discovered the fastest-growing black hole...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Microsoft to retire iconic Internet Explorer today
2022-06-15T12:27:37+05:30

New Delhi, June 15: Microsoft has announced to retire its iconic Internet Explorer (IE) browser in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Astra rocket launch failure: 2 NASA weather satellites lost
13 Jun 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Washington, June 13: Two NASA satellites aimed to study the formation and development of tropical...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X