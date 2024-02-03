Most Indian employees optimistic about AI boosting productivity: Report

New Delhi, Feb 2: Most employees in India believe artificial intelligence (AI) will open new opportunities to enjoy work and make their jobs easier and more interesting, a new report said on Friday.

According to the HP Work Relationship Index report 'Growing and Mature Economies (GME)', in India, 71 per cent of knowledge workers anticipate that AI will enable them to delegate repetitive tasks, freeing them to focus on more productive work.

A significant 77 per cent believe AI will open new opportunities to derive enjoyment from their work, a sentiment shared by only 45 per cent of mature economies.

The report included over 15,000 participants spread across 12 countries like the US, the UK, Japan, France, Germany, and Canada, including 1,300 respondents from India.

According to the report, Indian knowledge workers emerged as the happiest globally, with 50 per cent reporting a healthy relationship with work.

"This nearly doubles the level of satisfaction experienced by their counterparts in mature economies, which stands at 21 per cent overall," the report said.

"Notably, knowledge workers in growing economies, including India, demonstrate a remarkable twofold increase in the likelihood of experiencing a healthy relationship with work when compared to their peers in mature economies," it added.

Moreover, the report noted that 68 per cent of knowledge workers in growing economies, including India, believe their work relationships will experience improvement in the next 12 months, contrasting with the 36 per cent reported in mature economies.

AI emerged as a key driver of optimism, with 76 per cent of knowledge workers in growing economies expressing that AI will make their jobs easier, compared to 48 per cent in mature economies.

Additionally, 75 per cent in growing economies foresee AI adding interest to their jobs, as opposed to 44 per cent in mature economies.