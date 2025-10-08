Made-in-India 4G stack export-ready, highlights India’s tech leadership: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that ‘Made-in-India 4G stack is now ready for export’, highlighting the country’s rising presence in global technology markets.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, PM Modi said the development reflects the strength of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision’ and India’s progress in the telecom sector over the past decade.

The Prime Minister noted that 5G connectivity has now reached almost every district of the country, marking a major milestone from the days when India struggled with 2G networks.

“The country has come a long way. Today, we have 5G coverage in every corner,” PM Modi said, emphasising the role of modern infrastructure in supporting India’s digital growth.

PM Modi highlighted that the installation of one lakh towers has attracted global attention, demonstrating India’s capabilities in building large-scale telecom infrastructure.

"The new 4G stack is expected to provide faster internet speeds, more reliable services, and seamless connectivity, further strengthening India’s technological edge," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also pointed to India’s remarkable achievements in electronics and mobile manufacturing, saying production has grown sixfold since 2014, while mobile manufacturing has increased 28 times, and exports have surged 127 times.

The Prime Minister underlined the role of startups and innovation in driving this success.

“Schemes like ‘Digital Innovation Square’ and the ‘Telecom Technology Development Fund’ are providing funding and support to nurture new ideas, the Prime Minister said.

“India Mobile Congress has now become the largest digital technology forum in Asia, showcasing the country’s talent and innovation on a global stage,” PM Modi stated.

Reflecting on India’s digital journey, PM Modi stressed the importance of a modern legal framework to support rapid technological transformation, ensuring that the nation’s digital future remains in capable hands.

The Prime Minister also credited the success to the tax-saving mindset of Indians and the energy of Indian youth, which has propelled the country to the forefront of global telecom and digital technology.

--IANS