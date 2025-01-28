LinkedIn tests ‘News Banner’ feature for working professionals in India

New Delhi, Jan 28: Online professional network LinkedIn on Tuesday announced that it is testing the ‘News Banner’ in India to help professionals easily find and stay current on timely news stories. The LinkedIn News Banner will appear at the top of the feed and highlight developing or timely news stories on the platform. Clicking on the banner will take members to a deeper dive featuring relevant articles and LinkedIn posts.

Curated by a trusted team of editors at LinkedIn, these include insights from top publishers and journalists. The News Banner will showcase stories from the last 24 hours, keeping members updated in real time. Members can remove a story by clicking the “x” on the top-right corner, which will hide the banner for 24 hours. Notification preferences can also be adjusted in feed preferences settings.

“Work is changing fast, and staying informed with timely professional developments has never been more important,” said Nirajita Banerjee, Sr. Managing Editor, LinkedIn News India, in a post on the platform. Banerjee informed that the platform’s editorial team consists of “over 600 million people across 134 countries in 14 languages”.

“We’re testing the new news banner, right at the top of your feed, to highlight new and developing stories on LinkedIn that shape the professional world,” she added. Banerjee also posted a video to help people learn more about how the new feature can help them stay updated with real-time professional perspectives and news.

The new feature is currently being tested in the US, Canada, and India. It is also available on mobile. Earlier, LinkedIn also rolled out a new AI based feature to help both employment seekers find the right job and recruiters to get the apt talent. The new LinkedIn feature will help job seekers understand how their skills and experience line up with open positions. The feature comes as the professional networking site’s new report noted how job seeking and recruiting have become challenging.