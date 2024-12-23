LG Energy Solution, Qualcomm to boost chip-based battery management

Seoul, Dec 23: LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES), South Korea's leading battery maker, said on Monday it has reached an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies to jointly accelerate the commercialisation of system on chip-based battery management system (SoC-based BMS) diagnostic solutions. Under the agreement, LGES' new advanced BMS software will be made available on the Snapdragon Digital Chassis from Qualcomm. The BMS software will also integrate with the Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Connected Services Platform, reports Yonhap news agency.

The partnership builds on the companies' working relationship, where they announced earlier this year plans to develop a next-generation BMS diagnostic solution for electric vehicles and formed a technical consortium to advance their research, according to LGES. "Through the process of technology sharing and validation, we have demonstrated the excellence of our BMS technology through synergy with Qualcomm Technologies. Now, we are officially embarking on the development for commercialisation," an LGES official said.

LGES holds more than 8,000 patents related to BMS. The company boasts a safety diagnostic detection rate of over 90 percent and an industry leading degradation diagnostic error rate of around 1 percent. Meanwhile, the US unit of LGES has signed a multi-year deal to supply energy storage systems (ESS) to a local renewable energy infrastructure investor.

LG Energy Solution Vertech. will supply 7.5-gigawatt-hour (GWh) ESS units to Excelsior Energy Capital LP over several years starting from 2026, the company said. It didn't provide the exact timeframe for the deal, or its value. The ESS units will be produced at LGES' U.S. plants, with the first delivery slated for April 2026.

The US deal follows another deal signed last month to supply 8 GWh ESS to local renewable energy firm Terra-Gen Power Holdings II, LLC. for four years through 2029. LGES expects the latest deals will help its US unit obtain further ESS contracts in the significant market.