Kerala to hold national workshop to enhance digital tools in Ayush sector

New Delhi, Sep 13: Kerala is set to organise a two-day national workshop to strengthen digital solutions in Ayush sector, the Ministry of Ayush said on Saturday.

The workshop will be held from September 18-19 in Kottayam.

“The workshop is envisaged as a collaborative platform to strengthen digital solutions in the Ayush sector and move towards a comprehensive, centralised, and interoperable digital framework. The framework is aimed at ensuring standardisation, avoiding duplication, promoting scalability, enhancing evidence-based policymaking, and improving citizen-centric service delivery,” the Ministry said.

The workshop is set to witness participation from senior officials of the Ministry of Ayush, Ministers and senior administrators from States and Union Territories, Mission Directors and key officers of State Ayush departments, technical personnel from Ayush IT divisions at the Central and State/UT levels, and experts from digital health and e-governance platforms.

The experts are likely to deliberate on sharing best practices and showcasing IT innovations from States and Union Territories, providing orientation on the central government’s IT solutions by the Ayush Grid team.

They will also examine critical digital domains such as programme management, patient care, monitoring and reporting systems, human resources and data management, and financial tracking mechanisms.

“The workshop is expected to yield meaningful outcomes, including the establishment of a consolidated national knowledge-sharing platform on IT-enabled Ayush services, the development of a framework for standardised digital adoption across States and Union Territories, and recommendations for aligning Ayush digital systems with the National Digital Health Mission and other national e-health initiatives,” the Ministry said.

The national workshop will mark an important step in strengthening digital adoption in the Ayush sector, fostering inter-state collaboration, and charting a roadmap for a future-ready Ayush digital health ecosystem in India.

Following the workshop, the participants will also undertake a two-day field visit to Ayush facilities across the districts of Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur in the state.

