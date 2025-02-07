Kerala capital set to become global hub of future mobility: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7: The Kerala capital is well-positioned to become the hub of futuristic automotive technology by leveraging the ecosystem’s core capabilities to capitalise on the fast-paced global shift to electric and software driven vehicles, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said on Thursday. He made the remarks while inaugurating the Kerala Automotive Technology Summit (KATS 2025).

The summit that showcased the state’s strategic advantages and competitiveness in research, development and innovation in future mobility was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kerala Chapter, in association with Kerala Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), bringing together top executives of automotive majors.

KATS 2025 is planned as a precursor to the February 21-22 Invest Kerala Global Summit in Kochi. Rajan said the transition to EV and SDV modes of mobility is vital in assuring the sustainability of growth and green transformation. "The state capital, which has developed a world-class high-tech ecosystem, has unique capabilities in this sector," Rajan said.

State Industries Minister P. Rajeev said Kerala has already become the nerve centre of the global transition in mobility, as a good chunk of vehicles plying the roads around the world are made on the R&D back-up provided by companies based out of the state. "Kerala has inherent advantages including highly qualified human resource, world-class infrastructure and progressive government policies. The government is committed to building on this strong foundation, and this is the right place and right time for big companies to invest in Kerala," he said.

The state is already home to leading players such as Acsia, dSpace, Nissan Digital India, Tata Elxsi, and Visteon. "The Electric Vehicle Research and Industrial Park near the state capital is evidence of the government’s deep commitment to the sector," the minister added. KSIDC Chairman C. Balagopal said Kerala is already a highly advanced state for high-tech ventures, going by the really valid parameters like the presence of high value added industries, per capita consumption and expenditure, social development indices and strong physical and digital infrastructure.

Stefan Juraschek, former VP R&D (E/E), BMW Group, and Chairman CII KATS 2025, said AI-driven development will shape the future of the sector and Kerala has great potential to be a major player in this transition. The state has the strength to attract global investment from this shift. The conclave brought together Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tier-1 suppliers, policymakers and technology leaders to explore investment opportunities in the state’s Electric Vehicle Research and Industrial Park. An exhibition of the latest EVs from global companies on the sidelines of the meet drew a steady stream of visitors.