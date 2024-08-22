Job searches from abroad to India surge 60 pc amid thriving economy: Report

New Delhi, Aug 22: Driven by growing interest in the country’s thriving technology, engineering and digital services sectors amid overall economic growth, job searches from abroad to India have surged by nearly 60 per cent since June 2021, a report revealed on Thursday. The country is rapidly becoming a top destination for talent, while blue-collar workers are adapting to new market demands, according to data from Indeed, a leading global hiring and matching platform.

The UAE, the US and the UK are at the helm of this exchange of talent pool. Between June 2021 and June 2024, searches from these countries to India increased by 13 per cent, 12 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. While India attracts more global attention, outbound job searches from India to the world have declined by 17 per cent between June 2021 June 2024. This trend underscores India’s appeal as a hub for innovation and economic growth, attracting top talent from around the world.

“India is increasingly seen as a land of opportunity for professionals. This surge in interest from abroad underscores the confidence in India’s growth and its potential to lead in key industries,” said Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor at Indeed India. According to the report, Indian job seekers are now prioritising local opportunities over international positions, a shift that reflects confidence in the country’s economic stability and growth potential.

“Indian workers are increasingly choosing to build their careers at home, showing faith in the domestic job market,” Sylvester noted. “This marks a significant change in job seeker behaviour, with more workers finding opportunities that keep them close to home.” The report mentioned that blue-collar workers are demonstrating resilience by adapting to new market demands. As automation and digitalisation reshape industries, these workers are upskilling and transitioning into roles that blend traditional skills with new technologies, the findings showed.