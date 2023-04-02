84 years of service to the nation
Sci - Tech

ISRO successfully conducts reusable launch vehicle autonomous landing mission

By PTI
ISRO successfully conducts reusable launch vehicle autonomous landing mission
Bengaluru, April 2: ISRO successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) on Sunday.

The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.

ISRO conducted the experiment in collaboration with the Air Force and Defence Space Research Organisation early today.



PTI


