ISRO successfully conducts reusable launch vehicle autonomous landing mission

Bengaluru, April 2: ISRO successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) on Sunday.



The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.

ISRO conducted the experiment in collaboration with the Air Force and Defence Space Research Organisation early today.





ISRO, DRDO, IAF Jointly Conducted RLV Test@isro @DRDO_India and @IAF_MCC conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) successfully from Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka this morning.



