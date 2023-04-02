ISRO successfully conducts reusable launch vehicle autonomous landing mission

Bengaluru, April 2: ISRO successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) on Sunday.
The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.
ISRO conducted the experiment in collaboration with the Air Force and Defence Space Research Organisation early today.
Bengaluru, April 2: ISRO successfully conducted the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) on Sunday.
The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.
ISRO conducted the experiment in collaboration with the Air Force and Defence Space Research Organisation early today.