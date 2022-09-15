Instagram brings its parental supervision tools in India

New Delhi, Sep 15: Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram on Thursday rolled out its parental supervision tools in India to help parents get more involved in their teen's experiences on the platform.

The platform is also introducing a Family Center, a new place for parents and guardians to access supervision tools and resources from leading experts.

"The supervision tools and the Family Center will add to our efforts on keeping young people safe. Our intention is to strike the right balance for young people's desire for some autonomy when using Instagram, but also allows for supervision in a way that supports conversations between parents and young people when it is helpful," Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram, Facebook India (Meta), said in a statement.

The platform said Meta has been working closely with experts, parents, guardians and young people from India, to understand the needs of parents and young people. One of the biggest needs continues to be tools and resources to educate parents about digital services.

With this context, Meta launched Parental Supervision Controls and a Family Center in the US in March this year, and is now rolling it out to India.

The Supervision Tools on Instagram are now available in India and will allow parents and guardians to manage how much time their young people spend on Instagram.

It will also allow parents to view what accounts their young people follow and the accounts that follow their young people.