India’s space budget almost tripled in last 10 years: Minister

New Delhi, March 8: India’s space budget almost tripled in the last 10 years from Rs 5,615 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 13,416 crore in 2025-26 the government said on Saturday. According to Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, India's space technology is no longer confined only to the launch of rockets, but is also playing a major role in revolutionising governance by supplementing transparency, grievance redressal and citizen participation. “In the process, there is reduced scope of corrupt practices, more discipline in observing timelines and less of so called red-tapism,” he said while addressing the ‘Space-Tech for Good Governance' Conclave here.

The number of space startups has grown from one to more than 300, positioning India as a key revenue generator in the global space market. India has launched 433 foreign satellites, with 396 of them launched since 2014, generating $192 million and 272 million euros in revenue. Emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Dr Singh explained how space technology is playing a pivotal role in bringing ease of living for common citizens through good governance. The space technology has now become integral to every Indian household, powering various governance services enabled by satellites from the Department of Space, said the minister.

Dr Singh also pointed out that space technology also plays a critical role in national defence, border surveillance, and geopolitical intelligence, contributing significantly to India's security. The minister underscored the growing significance of India's space sector as an attractive avenue not only for startups and livelihood generation but also for transforming the governance practices. The minister also emphasised space technology’s role in India’s agricultural sector one of the major pillars of the economy stating that it has become an invaluable force multiplier in improving decision-making, weather forecasting, communication, disaster preparedness, early warning systems, urban planning, and security.

Dr Singh noted that India's neighbouring countries increasingly depend on India's satellite systems, further strengthening India's position as a regional space leader. “Gone are the days when we used to take the lead from others. Now, India sets the cue for others to follow, said the minister, citing the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the first nation to reach the southern pole of the Moon.