India’s AI Impact Summit 2026 to centre on AI access for all

New Delhi, Feb 10: As India gets prepared to host the mega ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’, the country’s approach to the democratisation of AI shows that scale, inclusion and innovation can progress together, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The focus on affordability, openness and trust ensures that benefits of AI reach farmers, students, researchers, startups and public institutions alike.

“The path ahead is clear. Democratising AI is not a one-time effort but a continuing commitment to ensure that technological progress strengthens societies, reduces inequalities and supports sustainable development for all,” the statement added.

For many countries, particularly in the Global South, democratising AI depends on fair and affordable access to foundational resources such as data, compute and digital infrastructure.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 provides a platform for collective engagement, bringing together 15 to 20 Heads of Government, over 50 international ministers, and more than 100 global and Indian CXOs.

Its deliberations are organised through Chakras, or Working Groups, structured around seven interconnected thematic areas.

“Among these, the Democratizing AI Resources Working Group stands out as a key initiative. Co-chaired by India, Egypt and Kenya, it brings together countries and stakeholders to advance a more inclusive and balanced global AI ecosystem through shared access, collaboration and capacity building,” the statement added.

By promoting equitable access, cooperation and capacity building, the Democratizing AI Resources Working Group supports a future where all countries can harness AI in ways that advance inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Democratising AI requires ensuring that the foundational infrastructure powering artificial intelligence is open, affordable and widely accessible.

India’s approach is guided by its full AI stack, which spans applications, models, compute, infrastructure and energy, and treats these layers as interconnected national capabilities.

According to the statement, approved in March 2024 with a financial outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore over five years, the IndiaAI Mission is laying the groundwork for this approach by expanding access, strengthening data availability and enabling responsible use of AI for public good.

The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam here.

As the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, it will bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI for inclusive growth, governance and sustainable development.

--IANS