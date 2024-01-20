Indian Immunologicals launches India's 1st indigenous Hepatitis A vax

Hyderabad, Jan 19: Drug maker Indian Immunologicals on Friday launched India's first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine.

The two-dose vaccine, Havisure, represents a significant step forward in India's fight against Hepatitis A and is poised to play a crucial role in preventing Hepatitis A.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection primarily spread through the faecal-oral route, meaning that it is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water. It primarily affects the liver.

The vaccine, approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is effective in preventing the disease and is recommended for children in routine immunisation, said the Hyderabad-based company in a statement. The first dose is administered at above 12 months of age and the second dose is given at least after 6 months of the first dose.

The vaccine is also recommended for individuals who are at risk of exposure or travel to the regions with high hepatitis A prevalence. In addition, people with occupational risk of infection and suffering from chronic liver diseases also need Hepatitis A vaccination.

"The launch of Havisure is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare solutions for the nation. Currently Hepatitis A vaccines are imported into our country and as a true meaning of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, IIL has tirelessly put in efforts and developed India’s first vaccine for Hepatitis A," said K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals, in a statement. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Kumar said the vaccine has undergone extensive clinical trials in eight centres and has proven to be safe and efficacious and is at par with the world’s leading vaccine by GSK.

The company will scale up production to meet the growing demand for Hepatitis A vaccine, said Dr. Priyabrata Pattnaik, Dy. Managing Director, in the statement.

"As part of the launch, IIL will be collaborating with healthcare professionals, corporate hospitals, and government agencies to promote awareness about Hepatitis A and the importance of both paediatric, adolescent & adult vaccination," Pattnaik added.