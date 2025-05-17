Indian biotech companies actively developing mRNA-based vaccines, therapeutics: DBT

New Delhi, May 17: The Indian biotech companies are actively developing mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, said a team of scientists at the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

They were speaking at the 14th Webinar under the ‘Webinar Series on Biofoundry and Biomanufacturing Initiative’, along with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

The session focused on “Biomanufacturing for mRNA Therapeutics”, a vital component under the BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy.

“The BioE3 Policy’s vision is to foster high-performance biomanufacturing by supporting sustainable green growth. This approach marks a global shift toward sustainability, fuelling a ‘BioRevolution’ with the potential to reshape economies and societies,” said Dr. Alka Sharma, Senior Adviser/Sc ‘H’, DBT.

She also informed that the 14th Webinar in this series focuses on mRNA therapeutics, a key thematic subsector under the policy.

“Several Indian biotech companies and research institutions are actively involved in developing mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics,” Sharma said, while also highlighting certain challenges plaguing the sector such as product delivery, product stability, and import dependence for raw materials.

Approved by the Union Cabinet and released by the Minister of Science and Technology, the BioE3 Policy aims to position India as a global leader in bio-based innovations.

It focuses on promoting sustainable biomanufacturing in diverse thematic areas including Precision Therapeutics such as mRNA therapeutics, supporting economic growth while promoting affordable healthcare accessible to the Indian population.

Dr. Varshneya Singh, Scientist ‘D’, DBT, provided an insightful overview of the mRNA therapeutics subsector.

“mRNA-based therapies represent a groundbreaking advancement in biotechnology, with the potential to tackle a broad spectrum of diseases, including cancer, genetic conditions, and infectious diseases,” Singh said.

He provided a SWOT analysis of the subsector, identifying its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Dr. Raghavan Varadarajan, IISc Bangalore explored cutting-edge advances in mRNA-LNP vaccine technology, emphasising its revolutionary role in modern medicine.

He talked about the mRNA vaccine design workflow; major advantages of mRNA vaccine modality; key structural elements of mRNA; workflow for LNP preparation, comparative analysis of different mRNA-LNP formulations, different kinds of microfluidic chips used, and comparison of different formulation methods.

The Webinar served as a collaborative forum, bringing together academia, industry experts, start-ups, and researchers to explore the latest developments and emerging opportunities in the field of mRNA therapeutics biomanufacturing.

