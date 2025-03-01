India will be a major player in 21st century’s space exploration: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 1: India will become a major player in 21st century's space exploration, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh. Tracing India’s space journey, which spans over six decades, Singh hailed the country's achievements in space as a global benchmark, acknowledging its growth in the space sector in the last decade. He noted that the country has aced key technologies from building to launching to operating satellites.

“India would be a major player in 21st century’s space exploration,” said Singh, citing the recent successes, such as the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the SpaDeX mission, and the ongoing progress of the Gaganyaan mission. "India has acquired independent capabilities in building, launching, and operating satellites, as well as deriving applications from these satellites to benefit society," he added. The Union Minister said this while hosting a high-level European Union delegation led by Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and space sector experts in New Delhi. The delegation engaged in discussions regarding ongoing and future cooperation between India and Europe in the field of space exploration.

Singh lauded the long-standing cooperation between India and Europe in space exploration and stated that the collaboration has been vast and enriching. “India-EU interactions in the field of space have a long history and are growing strong,” he said. Singh also made the EU delegation aware of India's ambitious space agenda, which includes the continuation of the Gaganyaan programme, India’s human spaceflight mission, the establishment of India’s space station "Bharatiya Antariksh Station," and an Indian landing on the Moon.

Notably, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been collaborating with the European Space Agency (ESA), space agencies of individual European nations, and entities like EUMETSAT. European industries have also contributed to India’s space programme, with notable examples of support, including the development of liquid engines, the launch of India’s first experimental communication satellite, and ESA’s assistance in the Aditya and Chandrayaan-3 missions.

The Union Minister also highlighted the burgeoning startup revolution in India’s space sector, followed by the opening of the sector for private investment in 2020. With more than 200 startups engaging in rocket building, satellite manufacturing, ground segment operations, and application development, the sector is rapidly growing. Many of these startups have also established a presence in Europe, marking a new chapter in global space collaboration, Singh said.