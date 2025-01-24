India to launch 1st human underwater submersible this year: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 24: India is set to launch the first Human Underwater Submersible (Deep-Sea Manned Vehicle) this year, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, on Thursday. He said this while speaking at the second meeting of the Mission Steering Committee on the "Deep Ocean Mission" at Prithvi Bhavan in the national capital. The success of the mission will position India as the sixth nations with the technological prowess to undertake such an ambitious endeavour.

The Minister shared that the initial submersible will operate at a depth of up to 500 meters, with a subsequent goal of reaching a staggering depth of 6,000 meters by next year. Jitendra Singh underscored that the Deep Ocean Mission, a flagship programme, has the potential to unlock vast resources, including critical minerals, rare metals, and undiscovered marine biodiversity.

“Through this mission, we are not just exploring the depths of our oceans but also building a robust blue economy that will drive India’s future,” Singh said. The Minister emphasised that the entire initiative is based on indigenous technology, developed, and manufactured entirely in India. The mission also aims to enhance understanding of deep-sea ecosystems, contributing to sustainable fisheries and biodiversity conservation.

While the Deep Ocean Mission faced delays due to the Covid pandemic, Singh expressed optimism about the progress made, "It is testament to India's determination and innovative spirit," the MoS said. He also stated the Deep Sea mission will also align with the timelines of India's other landmark missions the Gaganyaan space mission.

Together, these will mark a "pleasant coincidence" in the nation's journey toward scientific excellence and signifies "the country's unparalleled advancements in both space and marine exploration".