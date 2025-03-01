India rapidly evolving into global tech hub, MWC 2025 vital for accelerating innovation: JM Scindia

New Delhi, March 1: India is rapidly evolving into a global technology hub, and the country’s participation at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 is vital for accelerating innovation, said Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday. Scindia is expected to represent India at the MWC 2025 one of the world's largest and most influential technology and telecommunications events scheduled from March 3-6, in Spain’s Barcelona. The Minister will also unveil the curtain raiser of India Mobile Congress 2025 and inaugurate the ‘Bharat Pavilion’ at the MWC.

“India is rapidly evolving into a global technology hub, and our engagement with international partners at events like the Mobile World Congress is vital for accelerating innovation and strengthening digital infrastructure,” Scindia said. The India Mobile Congress is a platform that will highlight the country's innovation ecosystem, and leading telecom companies and innovators will showcase their cutting-edge advancements and sustainable solutions. The Bharat Pavilion will feature 38 Indian telecom equipment manufacturers showcasing their state-of-the-art products, both hardware and software.

During his visit, the Minister will also engage with global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore cutting edge developments in 5G, AI(artificial intelligence),6G, Quantum, and next-generation mobile technologies. The event will serve as a platform for discussing key trends shaping the mobile industry and will spotlight India’s digital ambitions. “I look forward to exchanging ideas with global experts and discussing opportunities for collaboration in the mobile and telecommunications sector,” Scindia said.

India’s participation in Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona is expected to bring together top executives, visionaries, and innovators from across the globe, offering a platform for strategic collaborations, knowledge exchange, and showcasing India’s technological leadership.