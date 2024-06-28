India leads global AI research, Bengaluru 7th best AI Hub: Report

New Delhi, June 28: Bengaluru is now ranked seventh on the top 10 list of artificial intelligence (AI) Hubs worldwide, a report showed on Friday, adding that India (tied with Germany) has the highest number of AI research institutions globally. Bengaluru, with 759 AI startups has an aggregate score of 4.64, according to Linkee.ai which conducted research to identify the top 10 leading AI Hubs in 2024.

When it comes to AI research institutions, India (Bengaluru) and Germany (Berlin) topped the chart, with nine such research facilities each. China with 518 AI startups has just six AI research institutions, the report mentioned. The Berlin Institute for the Foundations of Learning and Data (BIFOLD) is one of the prominent AI research institutions.

AI Hubs are the cities most invested in AI, where there are several AI-related jobs, AI specialists, data scientists, and machine learning specialists get highly paid along with a huge number of AI institutions. “Similar to Berlin, Bengaluru has the highest number of AI research institutions on the list, as well as the highest number of available AI jobs in the city,” said the report.

Boston in the US leads the list as the top AI Hubs in 2024, with a score of 6.26. Singapore ranks second on the list of the best AI Hubs in the world, generating an aggregate score of 5.92. Tel Aviv, Israel is the third-leading AI Hub in 2024, owing to its total score of 5.62. Zurich, Switzerland holds the fourth position on the list and Toronto, Canada ranks fifth. Five out of the 10 listed leading AI Hubs are Asian cities, according to the report.