IIT Roorkee, CONCOR to strengthen logistics sector via research, innovation

New Delhi, Aug 17: In a bid to boost research and innovation in the logistics sector, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) on Saturday said they have forged a strategic partnership to advance research and development in logistics and supply chain management. The collaboration aims to foster research, innovation and capacity building initiatives, while developing cutting edge optimisation models to enhance the efficiency of containerised freight movement across railway network, particularly focusing on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

IIT Roorkee will apply its academic and research prowess to conduct an in-depth operations research study to optimise the loading of twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) on double stack trains, ultimately reducing container rail haulage costs and improving inter-terminal movements through rail transhipment hubs.



"Through several research initiatives and strategic partnerships, we aim to optimise logistics infrastructure, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency across India, contributing significantly to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and positioning India as a global leader in sustainable development,” said Professor Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.



The collaboration will also involve developing an optimisation based decision support system for the efficient movement of container trains across CONCOR's network. “We look forward to the impactful outcomes of this partnership, which will not only benefit our operations but also contribute to the advancement of India’s logistics sector,” said Sanjay Swarup, Chairman and Managing Director of CONCOR.

The MoU will be effective for five years, with the possibility of renewal upon mutual agreement, said IIT Roorkee. As the government focusses on making India a global manufacturing hub, industrial and warehouse logistics supply is projected to grow by 13-14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY25 to nearly 424 million square feet. The growth in warehousing space in India's eight major cities is buoyed by strong demand from the e-commerce, manufacturing and logistics sectors.

By harnessing its academic strengths and fostering industry collaborations, IIT Roorkee is developing cutting edge solutions to optimise India's logistics infrastructure, reduce operational costs, and enhance overall efficiency.