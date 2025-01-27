IIT Guwahati researchers develop nanomaterial to detect mercury in cells & environment

Guwahati, Jan 27: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Monday announced the development of a new nanomaterial that can be a cost effective method for identifying toxic metals like mercury in human cells. Mercury exposure through contaminated food, water, air, or skin contact is known to lead to serious health issues, including nervous system damage, organ failure, and cognitive decline.

The team developed stable metal halide perovskite nanocrystals capable of detecting toxic metals like mercury in live cells without causing any harm. The innovation could revolutionise disease diagnostics and environmental monitoring by improving the detection and management of metal toxicity in biological systems, said the researchers.

“One of the standout features of these perovskite nanocrystals is their narrow emission linewidth, which is desirable for improving the sensitivity due to the high signal-to-noise ratio for metallic detection,” said Prof. Saikat Bhaumik, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati. Bhaumik noted that traditional imaging methods often struggle with light scattering, making it difficult to capture clear images from deeper cell layers.

“The ability of the perovskite nanocrystals to undergo multiphoton absorption overcomes this limitation, allowing for sharper and more detailed imaging. These properties make them ideal for advanced fluorescence imaging in medical and biological research,” he added. To ensure the nanocrystals maintain their functionality over extended periods, the team encapsulated the perovskite nanocrystals in silica and polymer coatings. This significantly enhanced their stability and luminescent intensity in water, making them highly effective for practical use.

The enhanced nanocrystals emit a bright green light under specific wavelengths, enabling precise detection of mercury ions, which are hazardous even in minute concentrations. The nanocrystals also demonstrated remarkable sensitivity, detecting mercury levels as low as a few nanomolar concentrations. Moreover, when tested on live mammalian cells, the nanocrystals were found to be non-toxic, preserving cell function while effectively monitoring mercury ions.

Beyond mercury detection, these nanocrystals could also play a pivotal role in identifying other toxic metals in biological systems and could also be adapted for drug delivery, enabling real-time monitoring of treatment efficacy.