IIT Delhi launches new online executive programme for AI in Healthcare

New Delhi, July 7: In a bid to empower healthcare professionals and technologists with artificial intelligence (AI)-based skills and to revolutionise patient care in the country, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has launched a new online programme -- Executive Programme for AI in Healthcare, the institute said on Monday.

The 24-week course is designed for clinicians, engineers, data professionals, and med-tech entrepreneurs, under the institute's Continuing Education Programme (CEP). It will equip participants with future-ready skills to drive innovation in patient care, diagnostics, public health, and hospital operations.

“At IIT Delhi’s CEP, our mission is to build next-gen capabilities that respond to India’s and the world’s evolving healthcare needs. AI is no longer optional -- it’s central to modern medicine. This new programme empowers professionals to lead that transformation,” said Professor Manav Bhatnagar, Head of CEP at IIT Delhi.

The online programme offers a strong academic and practical foundation in AI for healthcare. Participants gain hands-on experience with clinical datasets, explore hospital data systems, and learn to build AI models for diagnosis, risk scoring, imaging, and predictive analytics.

Starting with core AI and machine learning principles -- accessible to those without technical backgrounds -- it progresses to advanced topics like natural language processing on Electronic Health Records (EHRs), deep learning for medical imaging, healthcare automation, the Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring, and public health analytics.

The participants will also develop AI-powered dashboards and decision-support tools, culminating in a capstone project mentored by IIT Delhi faculty.

The launch comes at a pivotal time. The World Economic Forum projects AI could add over $150 billion annually to healthcare through improved outcomes and efficiency. In India, NITI Aayog and EY forecast the digital healthcare market, driven by AI diagnostics and remote care, to exceed $37 billion by 2030.

The course will be delivered via live, interactive online sessions on weekends, ensuring flexibility for working professionals.

Participants will engage with industry experts, med-tech founders, and hospital CIOs in dedicated sessions that focus on real-world deployment strategies and innovation trends.

To ensure a seamless learning experience, IIT Delhi has also partnered with TeamLease EdTech as its technology and student success partner.

“Our collaboration with IIT Delhi brings a powerful AI curriculum to those at the heart of healthcare innovation. This programme will prepare professionals to bridge the gap between clinical knowledge and data intelligence, creating solutions that impact lives,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.

--IANS



