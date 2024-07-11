Hyderabad Metro proposes solutions to engineering challenges in second phase

Hyderabad, July 10: Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy, along with the engineering team of HAML and engineering experts of general consultant (SYSTRA), inspected a couple of proposed corridors under the second phase of Hyderabad Metro to overcome engineering challenges. They inspected the Miyapur-Patancheru and LB Nagar-Hayathnagar Metro Phase-II corridors, and the Mailardevpally-Aramghar-New High Court spur line, which are on the national highways.

Reddy also held a meeting with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials at the Metro Rail Bhavan to address the engineering challenges due to the presence of existing flyovers and new flyovers under construction on these routes.



It was decided that the LB Nagar-Hayathnagar Metro Phase-II corridor (around 7 km) will be built as an extension of the existing Metro viaduct at LB Nagar Junction between the two existing flyovers of the GHMC. The alignment of the corridor will be in the central median from LB Nagar Jn up to the proposed Chintalkunta Metro station. From Chintalkunta up to Hayatnagar, the Metro alignment will be on the left side service road in view of the four new flyovers being constructed by the NHAI.



The engineering drawings of the under-construction flyovers and the Metro Rail pillars, viaduct, and stations will be reconciled by both authorities to avoid any possible conflicts. The location of some of the six proposed Metro stations in this corridor will be slightly readjusted in such a way that they can be accessed easily from both sides of the national highway in a seamless way across the flyovers, the HAML said.



In the Miyapur-Patancheru Metro corridor (around 13 km), the Metro viaduct is proposed to be built by and large in the central median of the national highway except at BHEL Junction.



Since a 1.2 km long flyover is being planned at Gangaram (Madinaguda area) by the NHAI, both HAML and NHAI engineers would explore the feasibility of jointly constructing a double-decker flyover-cum-Metro viaduct for this length. HAML will prepare and submit a typical cross-section drawing of the double-decker arrangement with the NH flyover at the lower level and the Metro viaduct at the top level for approval of the NHAI.



At the under-construction flyover at BHEL Junction, the Metro alignment will be taken to the left side of the flyover, duly integrating the proposed BHEL Metro station with the TGSRTC bus stop at BHEL Junction. In the Mailardevpally and New High Court spur line (over 5 km) which takes off at Mailardevpally Junction from Nagole-LB Nagar-Shamshabad Airport Metro corridor, the Metro alignment will initially be on the left side of the PVNR Expressway at Aramghar. It will then be taken to the right side (Agriculture University side) at a suitable location between the PVNR Expressway and the Agriculture University flyover.