Sci - Tech

Humanity to reach Mars in your lifetime: Elon Musk

By IANS
Humanity to reach Mars in your lifetime: Elon Musk
Photo: IANS

San Francisco, July 7: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is optimistic and has expressed confidence that "humanity will reach Mars in your lifetime".

On Twitter, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote that "without a common goal, humanity will fight itself".

"Moon brought us together in a69, Mars can do that in the future," Musk said.

Last month, the tech billionaire said that his space venture SpaceX aims to build over 1,000 Starships to transport life to Mars. The Tesla CEO had stated that making life multiplanetary will help back up the ecosystems on Earth and added that apart from humans no other species can transport life to Mars.

Referring to Biblical patriarch Noah who built an Ark that survived the great flood on Earth, Musk said his Starship models will be "modern Noah's Arks", that can save "life from a calamity on Earth".

SpaceX is developing Starship to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond. The vehicle consists of two elements: a first-stage booster called Super Heavy and an upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship.

IANS


