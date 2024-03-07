Govt’s ONDC democratising digital ecommerce for women entrepreneurs

New Delhi, March 7: The government-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has emerged as a catalyst for women's empowerment and entrepreneurship in India.

Through its inclusive and supportive approach, the ONDC is fostering growth of women-led businesses, artisanal initiatives and social enterprises across the country.

Incorporated in December 2021, ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, to create a facilitative model that revolutionises digital commerce.

SHWET, an artisan-based initiative, seamlessly integrated into the ONDC's expansive web.

According to Vibhha Mishra, Founder, SHWET, that represents over 1,000 artisans, they have leveraged the ONDC to optimise production, design and connect with new artisans nationwide.

With responsive technical support and personalised seller recognition, ONDC has facilitated a user-friendly ecosystem for Mishra and her team, “enabling them to focus on their craft while the network handles other aspects of the business.”

Mayura Balasubramanian, is Founder and CEO of Craftizen, which is a social enterprise dedicated to promoting Indian handicrafts.

Balasubramanian said she is positive that ONDC can be a game-changer in connecting discerning customers with artisans and innovative social enterprises.

“The handicrafts sector isn't a sunset sector as popularly quoted but faces a decline due to significant challenges because of a mismatch between supply and demand. Getting onto the extensive Open Network bridges this gap,” she said.

According to Anubhuti Jain Mishra, Founder and CEO of Anubhuti, they achieved almost four times the usual sales in the first four months after onboarding ONDC in December 2022, “without paid ads or promotions.”

The network’s inclusive approach, facilitated by SIDBI, has been instrumental in supporting women entrepreneurs like Mishra. In her own words, joining the ONDC “was easier and more transparent than any other ecommerce platform.”

Slony Gambhir, Founder of Very Much Indian which is focused on promoting authentic handmade products and supporting rural weavers, said that ONDC "prioritised constant support resulting in smooth onboarding and operational experience."

The ONDC transaction volume grew 15 per cent to over 7.5 million in February from the previous month.