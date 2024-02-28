Govt working to boost research & innovation among youth: PM Modi on National Science Day

New Delhi, Feb 28: The government is working to boost research and innovation among youth, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while conveying greetings on National Science Day on Wednesday.

National Science Day is celebrated every year on February 28 to commemorate the great Indian physicist C. V. Raman, who discovered the Raman Effect.

"Greetings on National Science Day. Our Government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth. This is important to realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

C V Raman had on February 28, 1928, discovered a phenomenon of the scattering of photons, which later came to be known as the 'Raman Effect' after his name.

The Raman Effect can be explained as a phenomenon where light meets particles smaller than its wavelength, and spreads in different directions.

This is because some of the incoming photons' energy can be transferred to a molecule, giving it a higher level of energy).

In 1930, the physicist also received a Nobel Prize for the remarkable discovery, and this was the first Nobel Prize for India in the field of science.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also in a post on X, extended greetings on National Science Day.

"Today, on #NationalScienceDay, we commemorate the legacy of Sir C.V. Raman and his groundbreaking discovery, #TheRamanEffect. This day serves as a reminder of our nation’s rich scientific heritage and our contributions to global research and innovation ecosystem," Rajeev wrote in the post.

"Inspiring future generations to pursue excellence in science and technology will pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future," he added.

The theme this year is "indigenous technologies for Viksit Bharat".

"This year will not only mark a new era but also seek to present an opportunity for the public and scientific fraternity, both domestically and internationally, to collaborate, work together, and contribute to the well-being of India and humanity as a whole," said Jitendra Singh, MoS for Science & Technology.