Govt launches WAFX WAVES VFX Challenge to promote visual effects artists

New Delhi, Oct 30: In a bid to promote the visual effects (VFX) ecosystem in India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched the WAFX WAVES VFX Challenge, which will not only boost professional growth but also offer a chance to join a robust network of the country’s top VFX studios and mentors.



The initiative, in collaboration with ABAI India’s leading AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics), is part of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES). It is also a part of the ‘Create in India’ challenge, aimed at nurturing local talent and promoting India as a one stop destination for content creation.

“With India’s film and media industry witnessing unprecedented growth in Visual Effects, this national competition aims to prepare a generation of VFX professionals to meet industry demands and advance India's competitiveness and prowess on the global stage,” the ministry said. The ministry noted that the challenge launched by “ABAI-the Karnataka based trade association for the AVGC-XR industry” aims to “call to action to all budding Visual Effects artists to create stunning VFX masterpieces”.

It added that registration has been opened for emerging VFX artists across India to join the WAFX Waves VFX Challenge. The first stage will feature an online qualifier round where a ‘pre-selection’ jury will shortlist 10 students and 10 professional contestants to move to the second phase and compete at the zonal level in-person competitions.

Further, the zonal winners will advance to the grand finale which will be held in a 24 hour VFX marathon format in front of a grand jury that is constituted of national award winning famed VFX supervisors.



The online qualifiers winners will progress to the zonal finals scheduled in Chandigarh, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, where they will showcase their work before a panel of esteemed industry experts. The top finalists will compete in the grand finale at the WAVES Summit in Delhi, scheduled from February 5-9, 2025.



“The creative sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with technological advancements and increasingly cutting edge immersive content augmenting consumer experiences,” said Biren Ghose, President- ABAI and Managing Director Asia Pacific, Technicolor Group. “As we enter this new economy, imagery and storytelling are moving beyond TV and film into museums, airports, and across public spaces. This will foster innovation and encourage new skills, talent, and diverse employment opportunities to create in and from India,” he added.