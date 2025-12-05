Govt allocates ₹200 cr for 9 new tech centres to boost MSME skilling

New Delhi, Dec 5: The government on Friday said it has established nine new technology centres under the Technology Centre Systems Programme (TCSP) to provide technical and skill development support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The government has allocated Rs 200 crore for their establishment and operation in the financial year 2025–26, said Minister of State for MSME, Shobha Karandlaje, in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The centres join 18 existing Technology Centres, which have trained more than 3.28 lakh trainees, including MSME entrepreneurs and employees, in 2024–25, she added.

Technology Centres have organised specialised skill development programmes in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and Internet of Things (IoT). Further, AI, robotics and IoT modules have been incorporated into regular long-term and short-term training programmes to introduce advanced technologies in MSME skill development programmes.

The centres aim to support industries, particularly MSMEs in the country, through providing access to advanced manufacturing technologies, skilling manpower by offering opportunities for technical skill development to the youth at varying levels, ranging from school dropouts to graduate engineers.

Further, they provide technical and business advisory support to MSME entrepreneurs.

TCSP has been conceptualised to create an innovative ecosystem by establishing physical infrastructure, such as technology centres.

Further, it engages the services of world-class Manufacturing Technology Partners (MTPs) who will strengthen the technical capabilities of sector-specific TCs and thereby help in supporting MSMEs better.

Further, it also focused on developing a portal and implementing a centralised Technology Centre ERP solution for creating a vibrant technology platform to meet the various needs of MSMEs and facilitating all major TC functions.

IANS