Google appoints Preeti Lobana as Country Manager, VP for India

New Delhi, Dec 16: Google on Monday announced the appointment of Preeti Lobana as its new Country Manager and Vice President for India. She will spearhead Google India's sales and operations, driving the company's commitment to the burgeoning digital economy in the country. “Her leadership and passion for customer centricity has fuelled impactful solutions for businesses across industries empowering millions of businesses to thrive in the digital age,” said Sanjay Gupta, President of Asia-Pacific, Google.

Her leadership will be instrumental as we deepen our engagement with India's unique ecosystem, leveraging AI advancements like Gemini 2.0 to accelerate digital inclusion and unlock unprecedented economic opportunities for every Indian,” Gupta added. In her new role, Lobana will partner Roma Datta Chobey, who led as the interim Country Manager and will continue her leadership as Managing Director for Google India's Digital Native Industries.

Lobana said that India's dynamic spirit and Google's cutting edge technology create a powerful synergy. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment to shape the future with AI, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for businesses to boost productivity, solve critical challenges, and create innovative solutions,” she mentioned. Lobana earlier worked as Google's Vice President, gTech Process, Partner, Publisher Operations, Ads Content and Quality Operations.

Prior to Google, she held leadership positions at NatWest Group, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank and ANZ Grindlays Bank. Google India posted 6.1 per cent net profit to Rs 1,424.9 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2024, compared to previous fiscal year’s (FY23) net profit at Rs 1,342.5 crore. The company's total income was Rs 7,097.5 crore for FY24, comprising Rs 5,921.1 crore from ongoing operations and an additional Rs 1,176.4 crore from discontinued operations, according to data by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Google India’s other income rose to Rs 403 crore, a 106 per cent surge over Rs 195 crore in FY23. Google in India has a goal to empower 10 million people with AI digital literacy including students, job seekers, educators, startups and developers and civil officials.